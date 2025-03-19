“It's a dummy solo I laid down – I was supposed to put down a real one later. But I never got time”: Ozzy Osbourne's Diary of a Madman is a landmark guitar album, but some of its final parts made Randy Rhoads “cringe”

Features
By ( Total Guitar, Guitarist, Guitar Techniques ) Contributions from published

Ever humble, the late guitar legend told GW in a 1982 interview that he felt many of his contributions to the album “lack feeling”

Ozzy Osbourne (left) and Randy Rhoads perform at Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, New York on August 14, 1981
(Image credit: Gary Gershoff/Getty Images)

Looking back on the rock world 45, 50, or 60 years ago, it's remarkable how prolific acts of every sonic persuasion were expected to be.

There are more examples than can be easily listed here of bands or solo artists releasing, in their early days, albums every 9-10 months; a clip that's almost unthinkable now.

Even at the dawn of the '80s, this pace – or something close to it – was still de rigueur, even for someone as big as Ozzy Osbourne.

Osbourne's post-Black Sabbath career, against any and all odds, took like off a rocket upon the release of his solo debut, 1980's Blizzard of Ozz. A huge part of this success can be chalked up to Osbourne's prodigal six-string sidekick, Randy Rhoads.

With that success, however, inevitably came pressure from the powers that be for a quick follow-up. Though said follow-up, 1981's Diary of a Madman, is, like its predecessor, rightfully regarded as a landmark guitar album, Rhoads wasn't exactly thrilled with the final result.

Ozzy Osbourne - Flying High Again (Official Music Video) - YouTube Ozzy Osbourne - Flying High Again (Official Music Video) - YouTube
Watch On

The classically trained guitarist revealed to Guitar World in a 1982 interview, conducted not long before his tragic death in a plane crash in March of that year, that he wished he had much more time to work on his contributions to the album.

In one particular instance, he said, a solo he laid down merely as a guide of sorts inadvertently ended up on the final product.

“On the first album [Blizzard of Ozz] none of us had played together, so it was everything at once,” Rhoads said. “We were putting the band together, writing the songs, and being in the studio all at the same time.

“There was an exciting energy on Blizzard of Ozz. We turned everything up to 10 and if it felt good we'd play it. We also had time to choose the best parts and record when it felt right.”

On Diary we put a lot more energy into the songwriting. So the songs are happening but my guitar playing isn't

Randy Rhoads

As was the case with just about all but the biggest acts in rock – all of music, really – at the time, Osbourne and co's pace was breakneck.

“Directly after making Blizzard, we did a European tour, came back and did Diary [of a Madman]. There was no break,” Rhoads said. “I didn't have time to sit back and think, ‘What do I want to do? What do I want to accomplish?’ Therefore, I was really short of ideas that I was interested in pursuing.

“On Diary we put a lot more energy into the songwriting. So the songs are happening but my guitar playing isn't. We were in a hurry to get over to the States and tour behind Blizzard, so Diary was rushed. We only had time to get a song's basic form before we had to record it.”

Case in point, Rhoads said, was the fact that one particular solo that he never intended to see the light of day ended up getting pressed onto vinyl.

“Some parts of this record make me cringe from a guitar standpoint. In fact, on Little Dolls I never got to take a real solo,” he recalled to Guitar World.

Ozzy Osbourne - Little Dolls (Official Audio) - YouTube Ozzy Osbourne - Little Dolls (Official Audio) - YouTube
Watch On

“What you hear on there is actually the guitar track. It's a dummy solo I laid down where I was later supposed to put down a real one. But I never got time to do it.

“A lot of my things on Diary lack feeling,” he opined. “It sounds a bit ordinary to me, like just sort of play anything you can think of.”

Rhoads did, however, take care to mention in the chat the pride he felt in his contributions to Diary of a Madman's title track, Over the Mountain, and You Can't Kill Rock and Roll.

You can read the full interview here.

Jackson Maxwell
Jackson Maxwell

Jackson is an Associate Editor at GuitarWorld.com. He’s been writing and editing stories about new gear, technique and guitar-driven music both old and new since 2014, and has also written extensively on the same topics for Guitar Player. Elsewhere, his album reviews and essays have appeared in Louder and Unrecorded. Though open to music of all kinds, his greatest love has always been indie, and everything that falls under its massive umbrella. To that end, you can find him on Twitter crowing about whatever great new guitar band you need to drop everything to hear right now.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Charlie Cunningham

“I used to give myself a hard time about imperfections – the challenge now is finding out what makes it human”: Guitarists need to change their approach in the face of AI. Just ask Charlie Cunningham, the acoustic virtuoso fusing Meshuggah and fingerstyle
Buck Dharma of Blue Öyster Cult plays his white Gibson SG onstage. He wears all white. The image is black-and-white.

“I was this short guy playing through a full stack, and the speakers were five feet from my head. It’s a miracle I can hear anything”: Buck Dharma on the Blue Öyster Cult story, his Gibson SG heroes, and what he really thinks of that SNL sketch
Five Fender American Vintage Series ii guitars standing side by side against a rehearsal room backdrop

“An instrument on its way to becoming rock’s greatest electric guitar”: Fender adds new period-accurate Stratocaster and Telecaster to its American Vintage II roster – plus stunning new finishes for existing models
See more latest
Most Popular
TV Jones
“I played Brian Setzer’s personal guitars – the pickups give you more dynamic control. I thought, ‘I have to recreate this!’” How TV Jones revived That Great Gretsch Sound – despite being an underdog in the pickup world
Charlie Cunningham
“I used to give myself a hard time about imperfections – the challenge now is finding out what makes it human”: Guitarists need to change their approach in the face of AI. Just ask Charlie Cunningham, the acoustic virtuoso fusing Meshuggah and fingerstyle
Buck Dharma of Blue Öyster Cult plays his white Gibson SG onstage. He wears all white. The image is black-and-white.
“I was this short guy playing through a full stack, and the speakers were five feet from my head. It’s a miracle I can hear anything”: Buck Dharma on the Blue Öyster Cult story, his Gibson SG heroes, and what he really thinks of that SNL sketch
Bilmuri
“Country players don’t get as much credit as the prog guys. Shining a light on how cool country guitar can be was important to me”: Bilmuri are fusing metalcore and country using Strats, ‘fighter jet’ solos and tone tips from Sleep Token
Captain Beefheart performs onstage with The Magic Band at The Concertgebouw, Amsterdam on April 8, 1972
“He would beat the crap out of the guitar. The result can best be described as Jackson Pollock trying to play like John Lee Hooker”: Aggressively bizarre, Captain Beefheart's Trout Mask Replica remains one of the craziest guitar-driven albums ever made
Randy Resnick
“In the end, I did it too much – I was a one-trick pony! EVH brought that fire to the guitar”: He was an early two-hand tapping pioneer and one of John Mayall’s favorite guitarists, but Randy Resnick doesn’t consider himself an influential figure
George Harrison, suited, booted, in the Fab Four&#039;s trademark mop-top hairstyle, plays a Gretsch live onstage in South Australia with the Beatles in 1964.
“If we had tried to plan it, it would’ve never happened. The thing happened just by magic”: From Beatlemania to All Things Must Pass and beyond – the definitive guitar history of George Harrison's greatest recorded works
Nigel Tufnel (left) and Joe Satriani perform onstage
“He was very frightened, mostly from the volume. My new amplifiers now go to infinity, and I think that idea was very scary to him”: Nigel Tufnel had plenty of volume when he jammed with Joe Satriani, but “couldn't fathom” what the guitar hero was doing
A portrait of Warren Haynes holding a P-90 loaded Gibson Firebird, which the Gov&#039;t Mule frontman and Allman Brothers Band alumnus reveals is a future signature model.
“I always wanted to do one more Allman Brothers studio record, but that just wasn’t meant to be”: How Warren Haynes is finishing what Gregg Allman started with Derek Trucks’ help – and why he’s fallen for J Mascis’ Squier Jazzmaster
Max Keyes of Spiral XP sits on top of the world—at least a sculpture of it. The picture is grayscale black-and-white and he plays an offset guitar.
“I was like, ‘I’m just going to move my hand around the guitar until it makes sense and sounds similar to the melodies in my head”: Meet Spiral XP, the indie shoegazers sparked by a game-changing guitar breakthrough