“I don't think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that”: Sammy Hagar reveals his touring days are over

Touring for over five decades might be enough for Sammy Hagar – especially after traversing the States, Canada, and Japan with the Van Halen-coded Best of All Worlds Tour last year, alongside Joe Satriani, Michael Anthony, and Jason Bonham.

“I don't think I want to go on tour anymore. I hate to say that, because I don't want to piss my fans off,” the 77-year-old Hagar tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal, ahead of a recent guest appearance at Caspian’s Cocktails & Caviar at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“I'll go out and do a one-off show and do things like that, but the residency is going to give me a good extension of my career. That's what I'm hoping for.”

The Red Rocker points to his upcoming Las Vegas residency – The Best of All Worlds Tour: The Residency, scheduled for April 30–May 17 at Dolby Live – as his ideal format to continue his stage career without being forced to retire.

“With this, I don't have to travel, I don't have to unpack and pack and get on an airplane every day,” Hagar explains. “You know, at my age, it hurts my shoulders to do all this. And I have to perform. I'm a performer, at the end of the day.

“I keep telling my manager, ‘Don’t take any tours, let me do this residency. If I like it enough, I’ll do another one. And if that’s successful I’ll do another one, and I can squeeze a few more years out of my career.’”

Last November, Hagar shared plans to continue paying tribute to Eddie Van Halen via a song he's written with Best of All Worlds bandmate Joe Satriani and Van Halen, Chickenfoot, and Sammy Hagar and the Circle bassist Michael Anthony.