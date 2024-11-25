“I gotta tell you, it was emotional singing it, because it’s about Eddie”: Sammy Hagar has written a tribute song to Eddie Van Halen with Joe Satriani – and says a recent meeting with Wolfgang gave him “goosebumps”

The vocalist says the song will be “a tribute to him, the fans, and that era” – if only he can nail his vocal parts

Sammy Hagar riffs on a red Gibson Explorer as Joe Satriani solos on his Chrome Boy Ibanez signature guitar as the pair perform on the Best Of All Worlds Tour 2024.
(Image credit: Mindy Small/Getty Images)

Sammy Hagar has revealed he’s written a tribute song to Eddie Van Halen with Joe Satriani and Michael Anthony.

While Satch and Anthony have their parts recorded already, Hagar says he’s holding the process up because he gets “emotional” when recording his vocals.

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists.