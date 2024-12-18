“I think he’s wanting to jump into some circles that are a little more blues-oriented. We’re just happy to have him”: Slash makes surprise appearance with the Allman Betts Family Revival to cover Allman Brothers Band classics
The Guns N' Roses guitarist delivered his own solo-studded takes on Trouble No More, Dreams, and Whipping Post – alongside a stellar lineup
The Allman Betts Band have managed to round up some stellar guests for their ongoing Allman Betts Family Revival. However, on Monday night, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, it reached new heights with Slash joining the bill.
The Guns N' Roses guitarist's special appearance came late in the second set, as he delivered blues-heavy shredding on the Muddy Waters-penned-turned-Allman-Brothers-classic, Trouble No More.
The highlight of his performance, however, was his solo on Dreams, which included an impressive blues-rock run on his goldtop Les Paul, propped on his knees, and trading solos with pedal steel virtuoso Robert Randolph. Slash closed the set with his own take on 1969's Whipping Post, from The Allman Brothers Band's self-titled debut album.
The star guitarist joined a lineup of marquee-worthy names, which, apart from Randolph, also included Larry McCray, Maggie Rose, Luther Dickinson, Jimmy Hall, Lamar Williams Jr., Sierra Hull, Sierra Green, Lindsay Lou, Grace Bowers, Jackie Greene, Jake Shimabukuro, and Donavon Frankenreiter.
Led by Devon Allman and Duane Betts – the respective sons of Gregg Allman and Dickey Betts – the Allman Family Revival started in 2017 as a star-studded celebration of the legendary catalog of The Allman Brothers Band and has since become an annual live event.
Speaking to Rolling Stone, Allman said, “We never would’ve thought that this is what it would become, ever. It’s a kind of family reunion. We get to see everyone and celebrate one of the best songbooks in rock & roll.”
And as for Slash's involvement in this year's event? “I think he’s wanting to jump into some circles that are a little more blues-oriented,” he commented. “We’re just happy to have him.”
Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.
