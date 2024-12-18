“I think he’s wanting to jump into some circles that are a little more blues-oriented. We’re just happy to have him”: Slash makes surprise appearance with the Allman Betts Family Revival to cover Allman Brothers Band classics

The Guns N' Roses guitarist delivered his own solo-studded takes on Trouble No More, Dreams, and Whipping Post – alongside a stellar lineup

Slash performs during the Allman Betts Family Revival at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee on December 16, 2024
(Image credit: Mickey Bernal/Getty Images)

The Allman Betts Band have managed to round up some stellar guests for their ongoing Allman Betts Family Revival. However, on Monday night, at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium, it reached new heights with Slash joining the bill.

The Guns N' Roses guitarist's special appearance came late in the second set, as he delivered blues-heavy shredding on the Muddy Waters-penned-turned-Allman-Brothers-classic, Trouble No More.

