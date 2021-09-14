All-star Allman Family Revival tour announced

The Allman Family Revival – a star-studded celebration of the life and work of Gregg Allman anchored by The Allman Betts Band – has become a semi-annual tradition since the first of the shows took place at The Fillmore in San Francisco in 2017.

In 2019, there were three Allman Family Revival shows, and now, a whole Allman Family Revival tour has been announced, featuring a who's who of blues guitar greats as special guests.

Running from late-November through mid-December across the United States, the tour will feature The Allman Betts Band (led by Gregg's son, Devon Allman; Duane Betts, the son of Allman Brothers electric guitar legend Dickey Betts; and Berry Duane Oakley, the son of Allman Brothers bass guitar man Berry Oakley) as a sort of house band, in the vein of The Band in their similarly star-studded concert film, The Last Waltz.

The touring lineup for this year's jaunt includes Robert Randolph, Donavon Frankenreiter, Lilly Hiatt, Cody and Luther Dickinson, Eric Gales, Joanne Shaw Taylor, Jimmy Hall, and Lamar Williams Jr., with more said to be announced soon.

Select dates will also feature special guests, including the likes of Kenny Wayne Shepherd, G. Love, Samantha Fish, Alex Orbison and Kenny Aronoff.

“Hard to believe we are in the fifth year of The Allman Family Revival shows," Devon Allman said in a press release. “This year is going to be bonkers – 18 cities, coast to coast in historic theaters with our beautiful, talented friends jamming all night long. Can’t wait!”

You can check out the full Allman Family Revival itinerary below. Public on-sale for tickets to the shows begins this Friday, September 17.

For more info, stop by Allman Family Revival.

(Image credit: Press)

Allman Family Revival 2021 tour dates:

11/27: The Factory – St. Louis, MO

11/29: Majestic Theater – Dallas, TX

11/30: ACL Live at The Moody Theater – Austin, TX

12/1: Saenger Theater – New Orleans, LA

12/2: Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA

12/3: Van Wezel PAC – Sarasota, FL

12/5: The Paramount – Huntington, NY

12/7: Orpheum Theater – Boston, MA

12/8: Beacon Theater – New York, NY

12/9: The Met – Philadelphia, PA

12/10: Fillmore – Silver Springs, MD

12/11: Michigan Theater – Ann Arbor, MI

12/12: Chicago Theater – Chicago, IL

12/14: Brady Theater – Tulsa, OK

12/16: Arizona Federal Theatre – Phoenix, AZ

12/17: Theater at Virgin Hotels – Las Vegas, NV

12/18: The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA

12/19: The Wiltern – Los Angeles, CA