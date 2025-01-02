“If you look at the leads he was doing and when he was doing ’em, he innovated a lot of that stuff”: Slayer's Kerry King reveals who he thinks is the most “overlooked” guitarist in metal

The metal icon also names his top five guitarists of all time

Left-Kerry King performs at Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill on August 10, 2024 in Sterling Heights, Michigan; Right-Glenn Tipton of Judas Priest performs at The Warfield Theater on October 20, 2015 in San Francisco, California
(Image credit: Left-Scott Legato/Getty Images/Getty Images; Right-Steve Jennings/WireImage/Getty Images)

Kerry King has revealed who he thinks is the most “overlooked” guitarist in metal. The Slayer guitarist was asked to name his top five guitarists of all time during an appearance on the Lipps Service With Scott Lipps podcast – and he took the opportunity to rave about a guitarist he believes deserves much more credit.

“Probably my favorite one [of] all time is [Judas Priest's] Glenn Tipton. And I think he's the most overlooked,” he states. “’Cause if you look at the leads he was doing and when he was doing ’em, he kind of innovated a lot of that stuff.”

