“We all turned up and laid down the backing track. Then, they told me that maybe Paul McCartney would be coming down”: Steve Cradock on that time he recorded with a Beatle – using Paul Weller’s Epiphone Casino

News
By
( , )
Contributions from
published

Cradock and McCartney formed a supergroup with Weller, Noel Gallagher, Steve White and Carleen Anderson during the recording of 1995's The Help Album

Steve Cradock and Paul McCartney
(Image credit: Carla Speight / Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Steve Cradock’s career has been filled with memorable milestones and notable experiences, from sharing the stage with Paul Weller to, penning Ocean Colour Scene classics like The Riverboat Song and, er, smoking Jimi Hendrix’s Stratocaster in a joint.

Another key credit on the electric guitar star’s sprawling resumé includes The Help Album from 1995, which saw Cradock line up alongside a raft of big-name musicians to raise money for UK non-profit War Child.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from