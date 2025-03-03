“I can perform a screaming guitar solo while comfortably holding a conversation with an engineer, even though the beast seems to be screaming out”: Prog legend Steve Hackett explains how he conjures power without volume

The Genesis alumnus and prog trailblazer reveals what's on his pedalboard and explains the need for dynamics and the “delinquent” sounds

Steve Hackett is feeling his solo as he performs live with his gold-top Fernandes Les Paul copy. He wears a black jacket and a red T-shirt.
“I want to have control over things. There is no tyranny of volume. At one time, you would have to crank up very loudly to achieve the same result on record. By using reverb, I’m creating an artificial space to give the sound perspective. Playing progressive music requires lots of dynamic adjustment, so the volume pedal is absolutely crucial to be able to vary my own place within the band’s mix.

“I’ve had a number of pedalboards over time. There are modern things that reproduce vintage sounds, which gives you a number of simulations. I’m often using amp simulators when recording, so I can perform a screaming guitar solo while comfortably holding a conversation with an engineer, even though the beast seems to be screaming out and shaking the walls.

“It’s important not to kid yourself that just because you’re listening to something loudly, it’s the only way to create power. We’re all looking for lightning in a bottle. When playing live, there are moments when I have my pedals on full throttle doing the delinquent thing while everyone else is doing the same. Sometimes, you just can’t help yourself. After all, live rock ’n’ roll isn’t really about holding back!”

Steve Hackett's 2025 pedalboard

“My smaller pedalboard starts with my Tech 21 SansAmp GT2 [tube amp emulator], which is very versatile. It provides very realistic tube distortion without having to crank up the sound. Next is my TC Electronic Hall of Fame 2 Reverb. For a tiny unit, it’s extremely versatile. It can give those small, roomy sounds and also can simulate large spaces. A great little tool!

“That leads to my DigiTech Whammy WH5 [pitch shifter]. This can be used in several ways and is a versatile unit, which gives fixed harmonies and makes extra octaves available. Lastly, there’s my Dunlop Volume Pedal; progressive music needs you to constantly rebalance, and this volume pedal is essential for dynamic shifts.”

If I had to choose one pedal for an entire show…

“It would probably be the Tech 21 SansAmp because it blasts away like a heavily cranked Marshall or two. It gives me the power I need to produce a thrilling sound.”

Andrew Daly

Andrew Daly is an iced-coffee-addicted, oddball Telecaster-playing, alfredo pasta-loving journalist from Long Island, NY, who, in addition to being a contributing writer for Guitar World, scribes for Bass Player, Guitar Player, Guitarist, and Music Radar. Andrew has interviewed favorites like Ace Frehley, Johnny Marr, Vito Bratta, Bruce Kulick, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford, Tom Morello, Rich Robinson, and Paul Stanley, while his all-time favorite (rhythm player), Keith Richards, continues to elude him.

