“I came across this clip and I enjoyed watching. Great job!” Steve Vai gives his seal of approval to the viral Hungarian high-schooler who nailed For The Love of God at his school prom
Laci’s flawless performance of the gruelling fretboard workout has attracted the attention of the man who composed it
Last month, a Hungarian high-schooler went viral after footage of him absolutely nailing Steve Vai’s electric guitar masterclass For the Love of God at his own prom emerged online.
At the time, fans were quick to shower the young player – who goes by the name of Laci – with praise, with one punter even ambitiously declaring, “I will make sure Steve Vai sees this.”
Well, whether it be due to the efforts made by that one commenter or the sheer power of the internet (we suspect it might be the latter) Vai has indeed seen Laci’s flawless performance – and he’s given the aspiring shredder a resounding vote of approval.
“I came across this clip and I so much enjoyed watching this,” Vai comments on Laci’s original video. “Great job Laci! Good intonation, vibrato and phrasing. If you play this piece, or any song, over and over and over, etc, and keeping your full attention on every note, something interesting starts to happen.
“The performance becomes more fluid, more inspired, much more exciting to play, and it starts to really sound like music. You’re doing great.”
Laci’s performance of For The Love of God was no doubt equally impressive in the eyes of Vai, owing to the fact the virtuoso has previously gone on record to discuss just how challenging it was to record.
“I was trying to push myself to the limit,” Vai once told Guitar World about For The Love of God, a song he prepped for by meditating, fasting, and practicing non-stop for four days
Get The Pick Newsletter
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
“When it came time to record, my fingers were totally gone. I had pictures of my fingers taken after that session, and they were bleeding under the skin.”
Could this be the start of a bright six-string future for Laci? We wouldn’t bet against it, especially when one considers Steve Vai’s track record for praising up-and-coming talents in the past.
Over the years, he’s tapped the likes of Matteo Mancuso and Marcin before they became (guitar) household names. Watch this space...
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**
Join now for unlimited access
US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year
UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year
Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49
Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.
“From the first chord, we both thought, ‘Wow’ – I quit my band and moved to Denmark”: How husband-and-wife duo the Courettes became one of the most exciting bands in the garage-rock underground
“I played and sang Suffragette City and everyone else was doing Foxy Lady – I was so drunk, I didn’t even know”: The Cure’s Robert Smith on his disastrous first show as a singer and guitarist... when he butchered a Jimi Hendrix classic