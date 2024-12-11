“I came across this clip and I enjoyed watching. Great job!” Steve Vai gives his seal of approval to the viral Hungarian high-schooler who nailed For The Love of God at his school prom

Laci’s flawless performance of the gruelling fretboard workout has attracted the attention of the man who composed it

Steve Vai - For the love of god (high school prom performance) - YouTube Steve Vai - For the love of god (high school prom performance) - YouTube
Last month, a Hungarian high-schooler went viral after footage of him absolutely nailing Steve Vai’s electric guitar masterclass For the Love of God at his own prom emerged online.

