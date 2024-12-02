“I will make sure Steve Vai sees this video”: Hungarian high schooler goes viral with flawless performance of For The Love of God at his prom

The guitarist was in full control of his Music Man Cutlass as he ripped through the gruelling fretboard workout

Steve Vai - For the love of god (high school prom performance) - YouTube Steve Vai - For the love of god (high school prom performance) - YouTube
A high schooler has gone viral after delivering a flawless rendition of Steve Vai’s For The Love of God at his prom.

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.