“Your picking hand is where you control your tone. It’s surprising to me that so few people really talk about it”: Sue Foley explains why your picking hand is the key to great guitar tone

Decent equipment helps – but, according to Foley, the picking hand is the crux of achieving a killer guitar tone

Sue Foley performs during 2023 New Orleans Jazz &amp; Heritage Festival at Fair Grounds Race Course on May 05, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana
What is the key ingredient to achieving a great, instantly recognizable guitar tone? This ubiquitous question has enthralled the guitar community for decades, and now blues veteran Sue Foley is putting her two cents in.

“Of course, you need decent equipment to get a good sound – a good-quality guitar and amp, decent strings that aren’t too old. But the real secret about tone is that it comes from your picking hand,” she tells Guitar Player.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.