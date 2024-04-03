“If you don’t have good tone with just your amp and your guitar, ain’t no pedal gonna help you”: Sue Foley is dropping truth bombs and nylon-string blues in her tribute to the pioneering women of guitar

By Jim Beaugez
published

One Guitar Woman finds Sue Foley getting technically adventurous as she covers Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Memphis Minnie and Maybelle Carter

Sue Foley live onstage with her Paisley Telecaster
(Image credit: Doug Hardesty)

The first time Sue Foley saw blues music performed live, she was taken fully by the relationship between the performer and the audience. 

“The connection between the audience and the band was so key that the audience seemed to be creating the music, too, which is really quite magical,” she says. “I’m not sure audiences realize that they’re making the performance.”

