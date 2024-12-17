“Music has to be heartfelt. Robert Johnson didn’t go back and redo anything. John Lee Hooker, he walked in there and did it once”: Tab Benoit on returning from the swamp with the blues comeback of the year, and why he’s a one-take wonder

After more than a decade spent clocking up road miles, the Louisiana blues ace is back with a new 10-song collection, I Hear Thunder

Between the time bluesman Tab Benoit released his first solo album, Nice and Warm, in 1992, until Medicine dropped in 2011, he kept his foot on the accelerator, putting out new collections of original music nearly every year.

But after nabbing a trio of Blues Music Awards for Medicine, he didn’t darken a studio door for years, instead concentrating on creating music live on stage. Now, after 13 years of studio silence, Benoit is revealing what happened – and it’s a classic tale of a good-natured artist signing a bad business deal.

