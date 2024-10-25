“Olivia has talked about how ‘The Breeders broke my mind – there was pre-Cannonball and there was post-Cannonball.’ She finds loud guitars exciting”: Kim Deal details Olivia Rodrigo’s love of guitars after opening her mammoth GUTS tour

News
By
( , )
published

Rodrigo's tour has been chock-full of guitar moments that pay homage to the female rock icons who came before her, while also paving her own way

Collage of Olivia Rodrigo and Kim Deal playing guitar
(Image credit: Left-Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Right-Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Olivia Rodrigo's GUTS tour has been described as a throwback rock show – complete with a guitar-heavy setlist, a full live band, and Rodrigo herself wielding a custom Music Man St. Vincent.

Her rock-oriented approach to the stage has been attributed to her admiration for the female artists who came before her and her contemporaries, with The Breeders being a key inspiration.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Janelle Borg
Janelle Borg

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.