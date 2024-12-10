“From the first chord, we both thought, ‘Wow’ – I quit my band and moved to Denmark”: How husband-and-wife duo the Courettes became one of the most exciting bands in the garage-rock underground

Guitarist Flavi Couri details the retro gear and inspirations behind the Courettes’ garage-rock expansionism – a sound that references Motown, Phil Spector and ’60s power-pop

A monochrome image of Flavi Couri throwing herself into a riff, live onstage with the Courettes.
(Image credit: Fabien Maigrat)

Explosive garage rockers the Courettes released their debut album, Here Are the Courettes, way back in 2015. Brazilian singer/guitarist Flavia Couri’s playing sounds like a crazy mix of Chuck Berry, Bo Diddley and Johnny Ramone.

Meanwhile, her husband, Denmark’s Martin Couri, attacks the poor drum kit with a ferocity that makes The Muppet Show’s Animal look immobile. Their new album, The Soul of… the Fabulous Courettes (Damaged Goods Records), channels Motown, Phil Spector and ’60s pop.

Mark McStea
Mark McStea

Mark is a freelance writer with particular expertise in the fields of ‘70s glam, punk, rockabilly and classic ‘50s rock and roll. He sings and plays guitar in his own musical project, Star Studded Sham, which has been described as sounding like the hits of T. Rex and Slade as played by Johnny Thunders. He had several indie hits with his band, Private Sector and has worked with a host of UK punk luminaries. Mark also presents themed radio shows for Generating Steam Heat. He has just completed his first novel, The Bulletproof Truth, and is currently working on the sequel.