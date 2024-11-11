“Lots of what I play, I wouldn't know how to describe it… I’m following my nose all the time. It’s a process of instinct and desire”: Meet Lazy Day’s Tilly Scantlebury – the UK guitarist-producer summoning sparkling indie tones from secondhand setups

North London songwriter-producer embraces focus on rhythm, open tuning, Tubescreamer clones and following their instincts on debut album Open The Door

Lazy Day
(Image credit: Geoff Shaw)

Tilly Scantlebury always knew they were destined to bring a big idea to life. “You don’t always succeed,” they begin. “But the moments where you feel like you have – even to some small degree – are very exciting.”

Growing up in Camden, Scantlebury began playing drums at creative workshops in North London Roundhouse. But a room of aspiring 12-year-olds wasn’t the perfect environment.

Cheri Amour is a writer, editor and broadcaster intent on amplifying the voices of women and non-binary artists in print, online and on air. During her twenties, she played lead guitar in a touring two-piece, sharing the stage with The Slits and John Peel-approved punks The Nightingales. Formerly Deputy Editor at TGA Magazine, Cheri headed up its Tech section pouring over pedals with everyone to indie icon Debbie Smith (Echobelly/Curve) to multi-instrumentalist Katie Harkin (Sleater Kinney/Waxahatchee/Wye Oak). She's currently working on an upcoming 33 1/3 book on the unassuming influence of South Bronx sister troupe ESG, out in Spring 2023.