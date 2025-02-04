“Keep your eyes on this man!”: Nuno Bettencourt joins Steven Tyler for a mini-set of Aerosmith, Extreme classics at charity gig – and, wait, is that a Les Paul?
Backing Tyler and some of his A-list friends at a fundraiser for the Janie’s Fund foundation at the Hollywood Palladium, the Extreme virtuoso ditched his signature Washburn
Last August, Aerosmith dramatically announced their retirement from touring, citing frontman Steven Tyler's ongoing vocal injury as the primary reason for the abrupt decision.
Over this past weekend (February 2), however, Tyler returned to the stage for a mini-set at a fundraiser for the Janie’s Fund foundation at the Hollywood Palladium.
Also along for the ride were some friends, including Aerosmith bassist Tom Hamilton, Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson, and one Nuno Bettencourt.
The Extreme guitarist took to the stage to accompany Tyler for the entirety of his performance, which included both Aerosmith – Sweet Emotion, Walk This Way, and Toys in the Attic among them – and Extreme classics, the latter coming in the form of, what else, More Than Words.
We need a “missing” poster, though! In a nod, we're guessing, to the brawn of the Aerosmith material at hand, Bettencourt left his Washburn N4 signature guitar at home in favor of a swanky black Gibson Les Paul.
Washburn or not, Bettencourt had plenty of leeway to get the funk out – moving the proceedings along with plenty of fiery outbursts and some flavorful tapping to boot.
“Keep your eyes on this man!” the always-colorful Tyler told the crowd before Bettencourt kicked off another of the evening's jams, a loose cover of that ultimate classic rock staple, Whole Lotta Love.
Though a rare occurrence indeed, Bettencourt has taken to the stage on other occasions without his trusty Washburn, notably wielding a Les Paul copy while shredding onstage with Stone Temple Pilots last year.
As for Aerosmith, does this mean they're un-retired? According to Tom Hamilton, the situation is complicated.
Just last month, he said that Tyler was recovering “really well” from his injury, but also made sure to caveat that by saying that the healing process “goes at its own pace.”
“Maybe Aerosmith will do something in the future, but it’s a big ‘if’ and the last thing I want to be doing is to try and push Steven in that direction,” Hamilton said. “If we do anything in the future, it would come from him.”
