“That’s the same guitar I’m playing on stage with the band and on tour with Green Day in front of 50,000 people”: Billy Corgan on why he plays off-the-shelf Reverends – and isn’t fussed about playing expensive guitars

News
By ( Guitarist, Total Guitar ) Contributions from published

The Smashing Pumpkins frontman plays his stock signature guitars for the band's biggest gigs

Billy Corgan of The Smashing Pumpkins performs onstage during The 33rd Annual KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas 2024 at The Kia Forum on December 14, 2024 in Inglewood, California
(Image credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Audacy)

Whereas some guitar greats may favor high-end custom shop electric guitars or sought-after vintage builds, Billy Corgan is more interested in playing accessible six-strings that the majority of guitar fans can afford – and that includes playing off-the-shelf Reverends for all his work.

In the new issue of Guitarist, The Smashing Pumpkins frontman discusses his gear philosophy and, after confirming that rumors of him playing his off-the-shelf signature guitars – as opposed to personally constructed custom builds – are true, goes on to explain why such an approach is so important to him.

“This is the greatest endorsement that I can give,” he says when asked if he plays his stock Reverends. “I don’t know what the list price of a Reverend guitar is, but let’s say it’s about $1,000 or whatever.

“That’s the same guitar that I’m playing on Aghori Mhori Mei, and that’s the same guitar that I’m playing on stage with the band and on tour with Green Day in front of 50,000 people. It’s the same guitar.”

For Corgan, that means he routinely takes to the stage and studio armed with any one of his stock signatures, from the five-star rated $1,499 Z-One and Drop Z to the $1,299 regular and Terz models.

It’s a conscious choice, too, and although Corgan has experience with playing “super-expensive guitars”, he prefers playing more affordable alternatives because they can also be played by aspiring musicians.

Mayonaise (2011 Remaster) - YouTube Mayonaise (2011 Remaster) - YouTube
Watch On

“It means a lot to me that a young musician can go into a music store and take a guitar that they can probably afford, and if they work hard like we did, they can have that same sound and have that same opportunity with that great instrument,” he explains.

“That’s really important to me as an independent musician, you know? I’ve certainly played super-expensive guitars – but it’s pretty cool playing a guitar that doesn’t need to be souped up.”

But Corgan’s ethos of playing affordable guitars goes way beyond him using his $1k signatures. As is well-documented, he once used a $65 guitar to record Smashing Pumpkins classic, Mayonaise.

“The origin of the squealing high note was, I bought this guitar for $65, and it was such a cheap guitar that every time I’d stop playing it would make that whistle,” he once said (via Far Out).

“So when we wrote the song, we wrote in these parts that would stop so the whistle became part of the song because every time I would stop it would whistle.”

Corgan is, of course, not alone when it comes to playing more affordable instruments, and is just one of a number of players well-known for using cheap guitars in high-profile situations.

For the full interview with Billy Corgan, pick up the newest issue of Guitarist at Magazines Direct.

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
News Editor, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is the GuitarWorld.com News Editor. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.

With contributions from

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about guitarists
Left-Pete Townshend of The Who performs at Arena at Gwinnett Center on April 23, 2015 in Duluth, Georgia; Right-Inge Lamboo playing her Fender Telecaster while on a boat in Amsterdam

“The guitar work on her tracks is perfectly wonderful without me, so I decided to throw some mud at the wall”: Pete Townshend passes the torch to the next generation as he lends his guitar chops to emerging Dutch guitarist's latest record
Orianthi wears a wide-brimmed hat and shades as she plays her purple &quot;number one&quot; PRS onstage at the Rock For Responders 2025 show in California.

“I played the national anthem at a football game on a Les Paul with a Floyd Rose. I turned my back for five minutes and it got stolen”: Orianthi names her favorite guitars – and tells us why her PRS sounds better than a holy grail Les Paul
Left-Pete Townshend of The Who performs at Arena at Gwinnett Center on April 23, 2015 in Duluth, Georgia; Right-Inge Lamboo playing her Fender Telecaster while on a boat in Amsterdam

“The guitar work on her tracks is perfectly wonderful without me, so I decided to throw some mud at the wall”: Pete Townshend passes the torch to the next generation as he lends his guitar chops to emerging Dutch guitarist's latest record
See more latest
Most Popular
Left-Pete Townshend of The Who performs at Arena at Gwinnett Center on April 23, 2015 in Duluth, Georgia; Right-Inge Lamboo playing her Fender Telecaster while on a boat in Amsterdam
“The guitar work on her tracks is perfectly wonderful without me, so I decided to throw some mud at the wall”: Pete Townshend passes the torch to the next generation as he lends his guitar chops to emerging Dutch guitarist's latest record
Phil Manzanera of Roxy Music performs on stage at The O2 Arena during their 50th Anniversary Tour, on October 14, 2022 in London, England
“I was working with David Gilmour and I said, ‘I can't work out how to play this.’ He couldn't either’”: Phil Manzanera tried to relearn one of his classic riffs after it was sampled by Kanye West and Jay-Z – and even the Pink Floyd hero couldn’t help him
Left-Black and white image of Chris Hayes playing guitar on stage; Right-Stevie Ray Vaughan is performing at the Community Center in Sacramento, CA on July 2. 1987
“I could barely play his guitar. He had 12s on the top. It was like a G string. I was like, ‘How do you do that?’” Huey Lewis and the News' Chris Hayes looks back on his friendship with Stevie Ray Vaughan – and the blues great's notorious guitar setup
Justin Hawkins of The Darkness performs at the The Halls Wolverhampton on March 15, 2025 in Wolverhampton, England AND Photo of Johnny Nash Photo
“That was the first time I’d ever listened to one and gone, ‘What is that? I want to learn how to do that’”: Justin Hawkins is known for his rock chops – but a soul and reggae legend inspired him to break the rules
Left- Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs on stage at Concord Pavilion on July 9, 2015 in Concord, California; Center-Ted Nugent performs at DTE Energy Music Theater on August 31, 2019 in Clarkston, Michigan; Right-Billy Gibbons of Billy F. Gibbons and the BFG&#039;s performs at Blue Note Hawaii on January 17, 2025 in Honolulu, Hawaii
“Who doesn't want to hear the recording of Ted Nugent and Eddie Van Halen jamming?” Ted Nugent's colossal archive includes sessions with EVH, Billy Gibbons and the Mothers of Invention
Fender Stratocasters propped up against a wall in a guitar store
“It went wrong since Corona”: Bax Music, one of Europe’s largest musical instrument retailers, files for bankruptcy and ceases operations
American singer Chaka Khan performs on stage during the Montreux Jazz Festival Miami at The Hangar at Regatta Harbour on March 01, 2025 in Miami, Florida
“If you’re youngish, cute-ish and can play that axe, you’re for me”: Chaka Khan is holding open auditions to find a new guitar player – but she’s got some very specific requirements
Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders performs onstage at the 2023 Ohana Festival held at Doheny State Beach on October 1, 2023 in Dana Point, California
“I walked in and said, ‘Can I get that guitar, the one at the end there?’ He looked at the name on the credit card and then looked up at me”: Chrissie Hynde on that one time she bought her own signature guitar off the shelf
Andy Summers of the Police performs on stage at Comiskey Park in Chicago, Illinois, July 23, 1984 / Robert Fripp of King Crimson at the Poplar Creek Music Theater in Hoffman Estates, Illinois, June 22, 1984
“I wasn’t into King Crimson at all. Definitely not my kind of music”: How Andy Summers formed one of the 1980s’ most unlikely guitar partnerships with Robert Fripp – despite not being especially keen on some of his work
Sterling by Music Man Joe Dart signature bass
“Affordable versions of the three best basses I've ever held in my hands”: Sterling by Music Man completes its trilogy of Joe Dart signature models with a trio of made-to-order basses that cost less than $500