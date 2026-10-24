Mark Knopfler on why he switched Strats for Schecters in the 1980s: “I was looking for something with a bit more power”

As Mark Knopfler forged his reputation as a guitar hero in the 1970s, he did so with Fender Stratocasters – and the occasional Tele – in his hands. But in the following decade came a surprise switch: Strats were mostly out, Schecters were in.

Today, Schecter is largely seen as a brand that caters to metal and progressive players. It counts Synyster Gates, Mastodon’s new recruit Nick Johnston, and Intervals’ Aaron Marshall amongst its artists. Zakk Wylde's Wylde Audio is housed at Schecter.

But in the 1970s and 1980s, Schecter developed its reputation for high-end custom builds as a parts supplier and custom-assembly shop. Its models were championed by Prince, Pete Townshend and, of course, Knopfler, who flew the Strat nest to test the Schecter waters. He liked what he found.

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“I was looking for something with a bit more power than a Strat,” he told Guitarist of the switch back in February 1986. “I had a great one for recording [Dire Strait’s 1980 album] Making Movies.”

Sadly, that particular guitar was swiped from a car in Deptford, London. But it wouldn’t be his last Schecter.

“I’ve got one very similar to it, which is away at the moment being re-fretted,” he expanded. “I mean, they really get used a lot. I miss it on stage.”

So, how did Knopfler have his head turned by Schecter?

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"Rudy [Pensa, the owner of Rudy's Music Store] is dealing with the Schecters and we are trying them out,” he explained. “You get into materials and what they'll do. It's good to have a few instruments around because when you are recording or rehearsing you find the best instrument for the song.

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“I like to use different guitars for different songs, because they just suit the songs better, you get something that's more precise to the song.” In particular, his Schecter proved a hit for tracking Solid Rock – as well as for live performances.

At the time of the interview, Knopfler's particular favorite was a white model crafted for him by esteemed luthier, John Suhr, who worked at Rudy's. The store doubled as a Schecter Custom Shop, building models from the necks and bodies they supplied back in the day.

Knopfler gave all the guitars he got a baptism of fire – especially his beloved white model.

(Image credit: Christie's Auctions)

“It’s already taken a bit of a bashing,” he said. “It’s falling to bits but it’s a great guitar; it has Schecter parts and Seymour Duncan [pickups].”

A score of Schecters were ultimately sold off during Knopfler’s $11.2m auction, with two T-types going for nearly £700,000 combined.

Knopfler’s auction generated some eye-watering sums, as did the recent Jeff Beck and Jim Irsay auctions did. Recently, Guitar World looked into the reason for the guitar auction boom and whether it’s actually sustainable.