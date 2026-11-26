In the late 1980s, Yngwie Malmsteen shared the honor with Eric Clapton of becoming the first guitar players to get a signature Stratocaster – the electric guitar that has become synonymous with the Swedish speed demon.

But, as Malmsteen reveals in a new interview, he once experimented with an S-style from a surprising source – but he has no idea where it is.

Speaking to Thinking About Guitar, Malmsteen looked back on the time he asked Gibson to build him a custom Superstrat, during a time when most guitar makers on the planet were knocking on his door.

Latest Videos From Guitar World Watch full video here:

“Fender to me is like Stradivarius. I have a lot of other guitars and they’re really nice, but this is the one,” Malmsteen says of the Strat. “This is the guitar I always want to use. But when Eddie Van Halen came out, Fender was in trouble because nobody wanted to have single-coil pickups.

“Everyone wanted Floyd Rose tremolos and striped guitars, or whatever. But I just stayed with my thing and that was very unusual. In the beginning of the 1980s, nobody used these things.

Yngwie Malmsteen Reveals the UNTOLD Story of His Signature Gibson Guitar - YouTube Watch On

“I had every guitar company – you name it, even Gibson – coming to me and saying, ‘Whatever you want [we’ll make it].’ I said to Gibson, ‘I love Gibson, but you have to build me a Strat.’ They made me a guitar.

“It was red, and it was Strat-shaped, but it had binding on it. And it did have a humbucker and a scalloped neck in rosewood.”

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Malmsteen doesn’t say if it became a main player for him, but he does confirm it never made it onto a record. He couldn’t have been too attached to it, though, because it has since disappeared.

“The most bizarre thing is that it kind of disappeared. Somebody said that they were gonna have it auctioned or something in Japan. So I had one of my numb-nuts people give it to them, and I don’t know where it is now.”

It didn’t matter. Malmsteen’s heart was set on Fender, and he stayed loyal.

Last year, the shredder sat down with Guitar World to discuss why he shunned the Superstrat and stuck with the Stratocaster.