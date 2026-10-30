“I went to buy a Strat but they had a Jaguar for $200 and Jazzmaster for $300”: Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis on the time he discovered the guitar to build his sound around

J Mascis has looked back on the time he first crossed paths with the guitar that has defined his sound – and admitted it wasn’t the Fender guitar he was initially after.

The Dinosaur Jr. guitarist features in The One. For New York – Fender’s three-day concert film set in the Big Apple, which marks the released of the American Professional range.

“New York was the first place we came where we had any fans or acceptance. We just kind of gravitated towards New York,” Mascis reflects in the documentary.

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Mascis famously started out as a drummer, playing alongside future Dinosaur Jr bandmate Lou Barlow in the hugely influential Massachusetts hardcore band Deep Wound.

When he stepped out from behind the drum it, he said that he found guitar playing “one-dimensional” and that made him try to find new techniques to make it more dynamic.

Speaking in The One. For New York, he says it was always a Fender electric he wanted – and he had his eye on a Strat until one day in New York he found what he was looking for.

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“Starting a band I decided I wanted a Fender,” says Mascis.” I went to buy a Strat but they had a Jaguar for $200 and Jazzmaster for $300. The neck felt better on the Jazzmaster, it was worn in like a baseball bat so I just went for the Jazzmaster.”

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And the rest is history. Mascis has had a long relationship with Fender as a signature artist. He has put his name to an MIJ Fender Jazzmaster and a more affordable Squier version, and to a Telecaster that’s finished in a Blue Sparkle paint job just like the vintage Gretsch drum sets Mascis liked.

Mascis helped popularize the offset among a new generation of punk-rock and indie players.

“People first thought it was weird playing distorted music with a Jazzmaster because they only thought of surf and stuff with them,” said Mascis, speaking to MusicRadar in 2012. “But by now it’s become pretty accepted that they can make a lot of noise also."

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The Jazzmaster was the guitar he learned to play on. He built his sound around it. Everything else – including the Strat – could sound thin. But was the Jazzmaster his ultimate guitar? That might be tough to call. He has gone on record saying he likes his playing on the Telecaster better.

“I just end up liking what I play better on the Tele,” he said, speaking to MusicRadar in 2021. “If I play two solos on two different guitars, I usually end up liking it more on the Tele.”