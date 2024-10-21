“If I hadn't met Randy Rhoads, I wouldn't be sat here right now”: Ozzy Osbourne’s all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony pays tribute to the guitar icon – as Wolfgang Van Halen taps through Crazy Train solo

News
By
published

An all-star band comprising Zakk Wylde, Andrew Watt and Chad Smith assembled to pay homage to the singer’s solo work during a star-studded celebration

Maynard James Keenan and Wolfgang Van Halen perform onstage during the 2024 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony streaming on Disney+ at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 19, 2024 in Cleveland, Ohio
(Image credit: Kevin Kane/Getty Images for The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame)

Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a star-studded second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, this time for his work as a solo artist.

Ever humble, the singer took the opportunity to pay tribute to his former guitarist, admitting, “If I hadn't met Randy Rhoads, I wouldn't be sat here right now,” during a brief but heartfelt speech.

