“If I hadn't met Randy Rhoads, I wouldn't be sat here right now”: Ozzy Osbourne’s all-star Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony pays tribute to the guitar icon – as Wolfgang Van Halen taps through Crazy Train solo

Ozzy Osbourne was honored with a star-studded second induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame over the weekend, this time for his work as a solo artist.

Ever humble, the singer took the opportunity to pay tribute to his former guitarist, admitting, “If I hadn't met Randy Rhoads, I wouldn't be sat here right now,” during a brief but heartfelt speech.

The Prince of Darkness’ contributions to the festivities were few and far between, with the singer remaining on his bat-adorned throne for much of the evening, having recently retired from touring due to his deteriorating health.

So it was up to a few familiar faces from across Ozzy's storied career to provide the sparkle and entertainment, with Jack Black delivering a passionate speech before a revolving all-star band took to the stage for a handful of knockout performances.

Guest instrumentalists for the ceremony included Wolfgang Van Halen, Zakk Wylde, Billy Idol guitarist Steve Stevens, and Metallica and former Ozzy bass player, Robert Trujillo.

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith was behind the kit, while Adam Wakeman and producer Andrew Watt were also called into action.

Vocal duties for the evening were delivered by Tool’s Maynard James Keenan, who gave Crazy Train a signature twist. Country Star Jelly Roll sang Mama I’m Coming Home, while Billy Idol crooned his way through a suitably dark No More Tears.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Wolfgang Van Halen - Crazy Train ( Ozzy's induction into the Rock And Roll Hall of fame) - YouTube Watch On

But it was Wolfgang’s contributions that were perhaps the most poignant. The Eddie Van Halen versus Randy Rhoads rivalry is one of the most debated in shred history, with the pair both at the peak of their powers in the early '80s.

As such, watching Wolfgang weave and tap his way through the Crazy Train solo on his EVH signature was a notable footnote to the festivities. It also nicely set the Van Halen/Rhoads rivalry aside and emphasized the legacy that both guitarists have created, and the influence they've since had on the world that adores them.

A post shared by Ozzy Osbourne (@ozzyosbourne) A photo posted by on

In truth, both virtuosos were guilty of fanning the flames that licked their rivalry. Eddie once said “everything he [Randy] did he learned from me,” while Ozzy claimed that “Randy didn't have a nice thing to say about Eddie”.