“He showed me chords, pinch harmonics, and was ceaselessly encouraging to me when I was a beginning guitarist”: Tom Morello reflects on his high school band with Adam Jones – and how the guitarist shaped him into the player he is today

News
By
( , , )
published

Morello remembers how the Tool maestro helped kick-start his career by dragging him to gigs in a lengthy post that recalls the pair’s friendship

Tom Morello in 1999 and Adam Jones in 1997
(Image credit: Frank Micelotta/ImageDirect / Tim Mosenfelder/ImageDirect via Getty Images)

Before they emerged as two of the biggest progressive and alternative metal guitar players of the ’90s and early ’00s in their respective bands, Tom Morello and Adam Jones were high school buddies.

Morello, who would go on to fight the system with Rage Against The Machine’s change-making rap metal, has now taken to Instagram to reflect on their early friendship and the impact it’s had on their careers.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.