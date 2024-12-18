“He showed me chords, pinch harmonics, and was ceaselessly encouraging to me when I was a beginning guitarist”: Tom Morello reflects on his high school band with Adam Jones – and how the guitarist shaped him into the player he is today

Before they emerged as two of the biggest progressive and alternative metal guitar players of the ’90s and early ’00s in their respective bands, Tom Morello and Adam Jones were high school buddies.

Morello, who would go on to fight the system with Rage Against The Machine’s change-making rap metal, has now taken to Instagram to reflect on their early friendship and the impact it’s had on their careers.

Jones, it turns out, played bass in Morello’s high school band, The Electric Sheep, named as a reference to a Philip K. Dick dystopian science-fiction novel. It’s anyone’s guess which of the two players coined the name – it could have been either of them, and it’s very fitting.

While Jones – who would later delve into more progressive waters with Tool – provided the band’s low-end, he also taught Tom Morello some valuable tips and tricks that would help shape the player he is today.

“He showed me chords, pinch harmonics, drove us to see Judas Priest at Alpine Valley in his pickup truck for inspiration, and was ceaselessly encouraging to me when I was a beginning guitarist,” says Morello.

And, when Jones needed a place to stay when he first moved to LA, Morello was more than happy to strike a deal that mutually benefitted both parties. Again, Jones’ presence would have a huge impact on Morello’s life.

“Adam was my roommate briefly when he first landed in LA and paid his rent by sharing his extensive (and exotic) VHS collection with us,” he says. “He was also responsible for helping jump-start my career when he dragged me out of bed on a work night to go all the way downtown to Al’s Bar where a great band called Lock Up was playing. I later joined the band and got a record deal.”

As Morello cut his teeth in his pre-RATM bands, Jones formed Tool, a group that, according to Morello, was exceptional from day dot.

“I saw his band Tool at their first show and was stunned,” he recalls. “They arrived fully formed and fully great. They also were kind enough to invite Rage Against the Machine to open for them numerous times in Hollywood clubs which greatly helped grow our following and get us attention.”

In all, he says he’s “proud and pleased that all these years later he and his band are thriving and kicking ass around the world”.

Suffice to say, Morello’s career hasn’t been too shabby, either. He’ll be hoping to channel some of Jones’ paternal care and wisdom upon his shred-crazy son, Roman, who apparently “can shred rings around” his father.