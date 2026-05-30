“I had people from the woodworks reach out… I hadn’t talked to them for years, and they're like, ‘Hey, how's it going? We should get a coffee’”: Yvette Young on ending up in a Super Bowl commercial she didn't know about – and the realities of going viral

For those of us lurking on the guitar geek side of social media, Yvette Young is a familiar face.

The guitarist – best known for her two-handed fretboard tapping wizardry and preference for open and alternate tunings – has firmly transcended the “Instagram player” label through projects like her instrumental math rock band Covet, solo releases, signature guitars and pedals, movie soundtracks, and a certain Super Bowl commercial…

“I do not think I can take credit for anything, because I didn't even know what happened,” she says on the Inside the Noise with Gabe Dalporto podcast.

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Back in 2021, Young was part of a commercial-slash-product demo video for Logitech that ended up going viral.

Logitech x Yvette Young (Extended) - YouTube Watch On

“I didn't know that Logitech was going to do a Super Bowl commercial. My face flashed on screen for like two seconds, but I guess people caught on, and so I remember my phone got blown up by, like, ‘Oh my god, I just saw you on a Super Bowl commercial.’”

As for whether that commercial had a significant impact on Young’s career, she replies, “It's weird how popular you become when you're in a Super Bowl commercial. I had people from the woodworks reach out… I hadn’t talked to them for years, and they're like, ‘Oh, hey, how's it going? We should get a coffee.’

“You think my life has changed for my face flashing for two seconds in a Super Bowl commercial?” she adds with a laugh. “No! I'm still in my bedroom right now, just like chugging on riffs – nothing's changed for me. It was just… very bizarre and surreal.”

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Yvette Young on Finding Her Guitar Voice | Inside the Noise with Gabe Dalporto (Season 2, Ep.7) - YouTube Watch On

In an exclusive Guitar World interview last year, Young spoke about her shift to more production, composition, and soundtrack-adjacent work. While she’s still actively touring – with an East Coast run on the horizon – the guitarist candidly spoke about taking a step back from constant gigging.

“I think the reason for me pivoting into this kind of stuff isn’t necessarily financial,” she shared. “I was on the model where it's tour, tour, tour. I had this moment last year, or the year before that, where I was just like, ‘What do I even want out of music? Am I enjoying myself?’”

She continued, “I had a lot of really bad things happen to me these last couple of years. It's almost like the universe just being like, ‘You need to pump the brakes, because bad things can happen.’ I got to a point where I'm like, ‘I just want to quit. I don't know if I'm cut out for this.’

“I took a gamble, jumping from being an art teacher to being a touring musician. I can gamble again. I'm gonna go from touring musician to investing in a lot of recording equipment, and we’ll see what happens.”

In more recent news, Young shared a closer look at her next signature guitar – which features her latest gear revelation.