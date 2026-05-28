Hot off the heels of the Memorial Day sales, Guitar Center has followed up with an awesome acoustic guitar sale , seeing up to 30% knocked off a huge range of acoustic instruments. There’s big money off acoustic guitars , acoustic electric guitars, classical guitars , and even some ukuleles , resonators, and banjos.

The sale runs until June 24th, so you’ve got almost a full month to take advantage of the offers. All the mega brands like Taylor, Martin, Gibson, Yamaha, Fender, Epiphone and many more are represented in the sale, making it one of the best opportunities to pick up a quality acoustic I’ve seen this year.

Guitar Center: Up to 30% off acoustics

Save some serious dollar on acoustics at Guitar Center. Until June 24th, you can grab up to 30% off a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Taylor. So, if you’re looking for an upgrade on an acoustic, resonator, ukulele, banjo, or accessories like strings and clip-on tuners, this is a great sale to shop.

Keeping an eye on the best deals and sales in the world of guitar is part of my job here at Guitar World, so I’ve looked through the whole sale this morning to see what’s what. One of the first deals to catch my eye was this Recording King RPH-R2-E Dirty 30s Minnie Bucker Resonator, which is down to just $399.99 thanks to a $100 reduction .

Great for slide work and delta blues, resonators offer a gritty acoustic tone that’s super punchy and cuts through a mix well. A mini humbucker in the guitar means it works great for live players, adding an extra layer of versatility for those players who need it.

I covered this in the Memorial Day sale, where it had a bit more off the price, but I still think $200 off a Gibson J-45 Studio is super value for money if you want a pro-level acoustic guitar for performing or recording. The Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides offer a time-tested tonewood combination, LR Baggs electronics ensure it delivers for gigging, and it comes with a hardshell case to keep it protected no matter where you go.