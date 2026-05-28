Guitar Center just launched an awesome acoustic guitar sale with discounts hitting up to 30% off premier strummers from Taylor, Martin, Gibson, Yamaha, and more
If you’re looking for a new acoustic guitar, then we’ve got the lowdown on the sale for you at Guitar Center
Hot off the heels of the Memorial Day sales, Guitar Center has followed up with an awesome acoustic guitar sale, seeing up to 30% knocked off a huge range of acoustic instruments. There’s big money off acoustic guitars, acoustic electric guitars, classical guitars, and even some ukuleles, resonators, and banjos.
The sale runs until June 24th, so you’ve got almost a full month to take advantage of the offers. All the mega brands like Taylor, Martin, Gibson, Yamaha, Fender, Epiphone and many more are represented in the sale, making it one of the best opportunities to pick up a quality acoustic I’ve seen this year.
Guitar Center: Up to 30% off acoustics
Save some serious dollar on acoustics at Guitar Center. Until June 24th, you can grab up to 30% off a wide range of guitar gear from big names like Taylor. So, if you’re looking for an upgrade on an acoustic, resonator, ukulele, banjo, or accessories like strings and clip-on tuners, this is a great sale to shop.
Keeping an eye on the best deals and sales in the world of guitar is part of my job here at Guitar World, so I’ve looked through the whole sale this morning to see what’s what. One of the first deals to catch my eye was this Recording King RPH-R2-E Dirty 30s Minnie Bucker Resonator, which is down to just $399.99 thanks to a $100 reduction.
Great for slide work and delta blues, resonators offer a gritty acoustic tone that’s super punchy and cuts through a mix well. A mini humbucker in the guitar means it works great for live players, adding an extra layer of versatility for those players who need it.
I covered this in the Memorial Day sale, where it had a bit more off the price, but I still think $200 off a Gibson J-45 Studio is super value for money if you want a pro-level acoustic guitar for performing or recording. The Sitka spruce top and mahogany back and sides offer a time-tested tonewood combination, LR Baggs electronics ensure it delivers for gigging, and it comes with a hardshell case to keep it protected no matter where you go.
The Taylor 414ce is one of our top-rated acoustic guitars, and this Sunset Blvd edition is available exclusively at Guitar Center. It offers an exclusive sunburst top, gold Taylor tuners, and Italian acrylic diamond inlays, which help separate it from the more typical guitars in the Taylor lineup. We reckon the 414ce is one of the best acoustic electric guitars out there at the moment, so with a $200 discount this limited edition version is super value for money.
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Matt is a Junior Deals Writer here at Guitar World. He regularly tests and reviews music gear with a focus on guitars, amps, pedals, modelers, and pretty much anything else guitar-related. Matt worked in music retail for 5 years at Dawsons Music and Northwest Guitars and has written for various music sites including MusicRadar, Guitar Player, Guitar.com, Ultimate Guitar, and Thomann’s t.blog. A regularly gigging guitarist with over 20 years of experience playing live and writing and recording in bands, he's performed everything from jazz to djent, gigging all over the country in more dingy venues than you can shake a drop-tuned guitar at. When not writing articles for Guitar World, you'll find him making a racket with northern noise punks Never Better.
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