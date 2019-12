Former Guns N’ Roses bandmates Slash and Duff McKagan reunited onstage a few days ago to perform “It’s So Easy” and “Paradise City.”

As you can see below, they also played AC/DC's “Highway to Hell.”

The mini-reunion took place at a charity show to benefit the Wonderland Avenue School in Los Angeles.

The impromptu band also featured ex-Velvet Revolver member Dave Kushner, Apocalyptica singer Franky Perez and drummer Bill Burr. Enjoy!