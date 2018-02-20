Gus G Announces New Solo Album, 'Fearless'

Gus G has announced a new solo album, Fearless. The album is the Firewind mastermind's first since leaving Ozzy Osbourne's band in 2017 (he was replaced by Zakk Wylde) and is the follow-up to 2015's Brand New Revolution.

Fearless was recorded with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69/Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society).

“Dennis and I have collaborated very closely for a number years, he produced the current Firewind album Immortals, among other things," Gus G said in a press release. "We’re on the same musical wavelength and simply continued our cooperation after the Firewind production, I sent him demos of and ideas for my new songs and once we had enough material and started to think about vocalists, Dennis suggested recording the album as a trio."

"A lot of people don’t realise that Dennis is not only a brilliant songwriter, bassist and producer, but also an excellent singer," he continued. "I immediately liked his suggestion because this would be very different from everything else I’ve done before.”

As for drummer Will Hunt, Gus G said “Will was at the very top of my wish list. Fate smiled on me because we played at the Frankfurt music fair 2017 during my tour with Steve Stevens, and Will stayed at the same hotel. So I approached him, we talked for a while and he agreed. Last August he came to the studio and recorded the drum parts for the whole album within two and a half days. A real pro with a great groove and an awesome punch.”

The album features both propulsive and melodic metal tracks, in addition to three instrumental pieces. You can check out the album's full tracklist below, and preorder it here.

For more on Gus G, follow along on Facebook.

Fearless tracklist:

01. Letting Go

02. Mr Manson

03. Don´t Tread On Me

04. Fearless

05. Nothing To Say

06. Money For Nothing

07. Chances

08. Thrill Of The Chase

09. Big City

10. Last Of My Kind