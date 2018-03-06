Gwar's Pustulus Maximus: What's on My Playlist

(Image credit: Rachel Naomi)

1. “The Wind and More," Roky Erickson

“I’ve always thought the guitar work here was really unique—and those players gave their instruments their own voice.”

2. “The Necromancer," Rush

“The beginning sounds very much like Pink Floyd, but Alex Lifeson’s solo in the rock part has an amazing groove and feel. This is the style of guitar playing I feel the most inspired by.”

3. “Bored to Death," G.G. Allin and the Jabbers

“The music is well written and the execution is exciting and tight. Blending rock and punk in this way is a big part of my musical foundation.”

4. “The Road Ahead," Zeke

“This is the band that nailed the perfect recipe of blending styles of bands like the Ramones with Motörhead—and they topped it off with amazing guitar solos.”

5. “Gimme a Bullet," AC/DC

“The rhythm guitarist needs to always be ‘on’ and hold things together. Malcolm Young perfected his role and set an example for millions of guitarists. No group could have a stronger backbone than AC/DC…impossible.”