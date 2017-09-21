“Hababout”: Kaki King Premieres New Song and Performance Video

(Image credit: Detail from 'Live at Berklee' Album Cover)

Kaki King has premiered a track—and its corresponding performance video—from her new album, Live at Berklee. You can check it out below. Like the rest of the album, the performance features a guest appearance by the Porta Girevole Chamber Orchestra.

The song, “Hababout,” represents the only previously unreleased track on the album, and it was written specifically for the live performance featured on the disc.

“This track was my first time writing something just for woodwinds, trumpet and guitar," King told Relix. "It was written as a kind of lullaby for my daughter, who says ‘hababout’ instead of ‘howabout.’”

Kaki King Live at Berklee, which will be released September 22, was recorded live at the Red Room at Cafe 939 in Boston back in April. It features King performing new arrangements of her solo guitar compositions, reimagined with the addition of strings and woodwinds.

King, Tom Hagerman of Devotchka, plus Berklee students Takuma Matsui and Shereen Cheong, wrote the arrangements specifically for the recording. The Porta Girevole Chamber Orchestra is a 12-piece ensemble composed of Berklee students and faculty, conducted by student Gabriela Sofia Gomez Estevez.

For more information, visit kakiking.com.

KAKI KING ON TOUR:

9/21 - Hopewell, NJ - Hopewell Theater

10/5 - Brooklyn, NY - Littlefield +

10/12 - Nevada City, CA - Miners Foundry Cultural Center *

10/13 - Eugene, OR - Hult Center for the Performing Arts *

10/14 - Portland, OR - Dolores Winningstad Theatre

10/15 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

10/20 - Berkeley, CA - Freight & Salvage Coffeehouse *

10/21 - Carlsbad, CA - Museum of Making Music *

10/22 - Cottonwood, AZ - Old Town Center for the Arts *

10/24 - Tucson, AZ - Centennial Hall *

11/7 - Crawfordsville, IN - Wabash College

*1/20 - Aliso Viejo, CA - Soka Performing Arts Center

*3/10 - Atlanta, GA - Robert Fest Center for the Arts *

* = Performance of “The Neck is a Bridge to the Body”

+ = Album Release Show

Kaki King Live at Berklee Tracklist

1. Tune Up

2. So Much for So Little

3. Fences

4. Solipsist

5. Doing the Wrong Thing

6. Neaderthal

7. Night After Sidewalk

8. Skimming the Fractured surface to a Place of Endless Light

9. The Surface Changes

10. Fortuna

11. Hababout

12. Magazine