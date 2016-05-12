Hear Bad Company Perform a Powerful "Feel Like Makin' Love" in 1979

(Image credit: Carl Dunn)

Despite their reputation as one of the most exciting live bands to ever rock an arena in the Seventies, Bad Company never released a live album.

That, however, is no longer true. Last month, Rhino released the band's first-ever official live album to spotlight the original lineup of Paul Rodgers, Mick Ralphs, Simon Kirke and Boz Burrell.

Below, you can hear a track from the album. It's a live version of "Feel Like Makin’ Love" that was recorded March 9, 1979, at London' Empire Pool at Wembley.

Live in Concert 1977 & 1979, which was released April 29 as a double-CD collection, includes more than two and a half hours of previously unreleased music from 24-track tapes that were stashed in the band's vaults. The music features no enhancements or overdubs, nothing but the band as they performed live. Vinyl fans take note: The concerts also will be released individually as double-LP sets later this year.

Live in Concert 1977 & 1979 includes two previously unreleased shows, with one additional track taken from the group's June 26, 1979, show in Washington, D.C.

The first disc captures the band's show at the Summit House in Houston, Texas, which took place May 23, 1977. It was recorded during Bad Company's tour supporting their fourth album, Burning Sky. After opening with that album's title track, they went on to play selections from all their previous albums—Run with the Pack (1976), Straight Shooter (1975) and Bad Company (1974).

The next disc fast-forwards two years to the band's March 9, 1979, show in London, which was recorded during the band's Desolation Angels tour. Several songs from that album were performed during the show, including "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy," "Gone, Gone, Gone" and "She Brings Me Love." They also played songs from earlier albums that weren't part of the 1977 show, including "Run With the Pack," "Rock Steady" and "Can't Get Enough." Live in Concert 1977 & 1979 also includes the band's live cover of "Hey Joe." You can check out a complete tracklist below.

Bad Company also will be hitting the road in this month, and you can see their current dates below.

For more about Bad Company, visit badcompany.com.

LIVE IN CONCERT 1977 & 1979

Disc One: Live at The Summit, Houston, Texas (5/23/77)

1. "Burnin' Sky"

2. "Too Bad"

3. "Ready For Love"

4. "Heartbeat"

5. "Morning Sun"

6. "Man Needs Woman"

7. "Leaving You"

8. "Shooting Star"

9. "Simple Man"

10. "Movin' On"

11. "Like Water"

12. "Live For The Music"

13. Drum Solo

14. "Good Lovin' Gone Bad"

15. "Feel Like Makin' Love"

Disc Two: Live at The Empire Pool, Wembley, London (3/9/79)

1. "Bad Company"

2. "Gone, Gone, Gone'

3. "Shooting Star"

4. "Rhythm Machine"

5. "Oh, Atlanta"

6. "She Brings Me Love"

7. "Run With The Pack"

8. "Evil Wind"

9. Drum Solo

10. "Honey Child"

11. "Rock Steady"

12. "Rock 'n' Roll Fantasy"

13. "Hey Joe"*

14. "Feel Like Makin' Love"

15. "Can't Get Enough"

* Recorded at Capitol Center, Washington, DC (6/26/79)

2016 Bad Company Tour Dates:

5/12/2016 - Dallas, TX @ Gexa Energy Pavilion

5/15/2016 - Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

5/17/2016 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion

5/18/2016 - Chula Vista, CA @ Sleep Train Amphitheatre

5/20/2016 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

5/22/2016 - Phoenix, AZ @ AK-Chin Pavilion

5/24/2016 - The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

5/26/2016 - New Orleans, LA @ Bold Sphere Music at Champions Square

5/28/2016 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/29/2016 - W. Palm Beach, FL @ Cruzan Amphitheatre

6/7/2016 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Performing Arts Center

6/9/2016 - Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center

6/11/2016 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center

6/12/2016 - Camden, NJ @ BB&T Pavillion

6/14/2016 - Wantagh, NY @ Nikon At Jones Beach Theater

6/16/2016 - Noblesville, IN @ Klipsch Music Center

6/18/2016 - St Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

6/20/2016 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

6/22/2016 - Clarkston, MI @ DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/23/2016 - Chicago, IL @ FirstMerit Bank Pavilion

6/26/2016 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center

6/28/2016 - Pittsburgh, PA @ First Niagara Pavilion

6/30/2016 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavillion

7/3/2016 - Nashville, TN @ Carl Black Chevy Woods Amphitheatre