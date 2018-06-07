Hear Billy Gibbons and John Fogerty Team Up on New Song, "The Holy Grail"

John Fogerty and ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons—who are currently busy crisscrossing America together on the Blues and Bayous tour—have released a new song, "The Holy Grail."

On the new track, which was written by Fogerty, Gibbons and the former Creedence Clearwater Revival frontman trade both guitar licks and vocals. You can check the song out for yourself above.

“I am so happy to be playin' and singin' with the Reverend BFG. That Sharp Dressed Man, himself," Fogerty said in a press release. "This is the Holy Grail!”

“It’s not an overstatement to say that writing a song with John Fogerty is a genuine bonus," Gibbons added. "It’s fair to say that John and I are both pumped about our collaboration and we think this new one called “Holy Grail” holds true with some great storytelling and some solid guitars movin’ the number right along. It begs a shout of, 'Turn it up!’”

"The Holy Grail" will be available on all digital platforms tomorrow, June 8.

You can check out the remaining dates of the Blues and Bayous tour below. For tickets and more info, you can stop by zztop.com or johnfogerty.com.

(Image credit: Photo courtesy of John Fogerty)

ZZ Top/John Fogerty 2018 Tour Dates

6/10/2018 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater

6/13/2018 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/14/2018 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6/16/2018 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/17/2018 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/19/2018 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre

6/20/2018 Wantagh, NY Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

6/22/2018 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavillion

6/23/2018 Canandaigua, NY Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

6/24/2018 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/26/2018 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort *

6/27/2018 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/29/2018 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino