ZZ Top, John Fogerty Announce 'Blues and Bayous' American Tour

ZZ Top and John Fogerty have announced a joint American tour.

The trek—which has been dubbed Blues and Bayous—will take the rock legends across the East Coast and Midwest from late May to late June. Tickets are set to go on sale Friday, March 2 at 10 a.m. You can check out the full itinerary for the tour below.

“ZZ Top is one of my favorite bands, and Billy F Gibbons is one of my all-time favorite guitarists," Fogerty said in a press release. "Riffs, blues and bayous. Bucket list!”

“John Fogerty along with ZZ Top have been followers of blues and rock since the beginning and we’re looking forward to rippin’ it up together this spring," Gibbons added. "We’ve got a great show lined up for ya!”

For tickets and more info, you can stop by zztop.com or johnfogerty.com.

ZZ Top/John Fogerty 2018 Tour Dates

5/25/2018 Atlantic City, NJ Borgata Spa & Resort – Event Center

5/26/2018 Holmdel, NJ P.N.C. Bank Arts Center

5/27/2018 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

5/29/2018 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

5/30/2018 Vienna, VA Wolf Trap

6/1/2018 Pensacola, FL Pensacola Bay Center

6/2/2018 Clearwater, FL Coachman Park

6/3/2018 West Palm Beach,FL Coral Sky Amphitheater

6/5/2018 St. Augustine, FL St. Augustine Amphitheater

6/6/2018 Atlanta, GA TBA

6/10/2018 Oklahoma City, OK Zoo Amphitheater

6/12/2018 Chicago, IL TBA

6/13/2018 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center

6/14/2018 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center

6/16/2018 Southaven, MS BankPlus Amphitheater at Snowden Grove

6/17/2018 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheater

6/19/2018 Youngstown, OH Covelli Centre

6/20/2018 Wantagh, NY Northwell Heath at Jones Beach Theater

6/22/2018 Gilford, NH Bank of NH Pavillion

6/23/2018 Canandaigua, NY Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

6/24/2018 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion

6/26/2018 Mt. Pleasant, MI Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort *

6/27/2018 Detroit, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre

6/29/2018 Welch, MN Treasure Island Resort & Casino