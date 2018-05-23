Hear Buddy Guy Tackle Sonny Boy Williamson on Ferocious New Song, "Nine Below Zero"

Earlier this month, Buddy Guy announced a new studio album, The Blues is Alive and Well. If the album's first single, a powerful take on Sonny Boy Williamson's "Nine Below Zero," is any indication of its contents, then the blues most certainly is alive and well! You can hear the song above.

Set for a June 15 release via Silvertone/RCA Records, The Blues is Alive and Well features guest appearances from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck and James Bay. The follow-up to 2015's Born To Play Guitar—it was produced by longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge. You can check out its tracklist below.

Guy recently appeared on David Letterman's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, where he discussed his disapproval of the use of the term "Chicago blues" to describe his music, and the works of other blues legends like Muddy Waters.

"I don't think none of them are really Chicago music," Guy told Letterman. "We all was from the South, and we came in [because] the Chess Brothers recorded here, and that's when they started calling us 'Chicago.' But if you really want to be honest about it, you should call it the 'Southern blues.'"

You can preorder The Blues is Alive and Well right here.