Buddy Guy Announces New Album, 'The Blues Is Alive and Well'

Legendary blues guitarist Buddy Guy has announced a new album, The Blues Is Alive and Well. Set for a June 15 release via Silvertone/RCA Records, the album features guest appearances from Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Jeff Beck and James Bay.

The Blues Is Alive and Well, which is the follow-up to 2015's Born to Play Guitar, was produced by longtime collaborator Tom Hambridge. You can check out the album's tracklist below.

In addition to the new album, Guy is set to appear on David Letterman's Netflix series, My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, on an episode that airs May 4. Guy will perform and chat about the origins of Southern blues.

Buddy Guy, The Blues Is Alive and Well Track List:

1. A Few Good Years

2. Guilty As Charged

3. Cognac (featuring Jeff Beck and Keith Richards)

4. The Blues Is Alive and Well

5. Bad Day

6. Blue No More (featuring James Bay)

7. Whiskey for Sale

8. You Did the Crime (featuring Mick Jagger)

9. Old Fashioned

10. When My Day Comes

11. Nine Below Zero

12. Ooh Daddy

13. Somebody Up There

14. End of the Line