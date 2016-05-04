Hear Death's "Legion of Doom" from Deluxe 'Scream Bloody Gore'

(Image credit: (provided))

Death's 1987 debut, Scream Bloody Gore, is more than just an untouchable album. Upon its release, it was positively genre-creating.

Scream Bloody Gore founded the death metal sound, with more tormented riffs, screams and leads than the world had ever imagined. It also established Chuck Schuldiner's inimitable phrasing and songwriting style as the most singular voice in the burgeoning genre.

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of a never-before-heard bonus track from the upcoming deluxe reissue of Scream Bloody Gore, which will be released May 20 via Relapse Records. You can check out "Legion of Doom (Original Florida Session)" below.

Like the preceding Death reissues, the deluxe reissue of Scream Bloody Gore has been meticulously remastered from the original tapes by Alan Douches (Death, Mastodon, Nile) and includes a plethora of bonus content, including previously unreleased recordings and rehearsal demos, super-expanded packaging and brand-new extensive liner notes from former Death drummer and Autopsy founder Chris Reifert, Sepultura's Max Cavalera and original Scream Bloody Gore producer Randy Burns.

The deluxe version of the album is available for preorder via iTunes, Relapse, Google Play and more.

Tracklist:

Disc 1 (Original Album, Remastered)

1. Infernal Death

2. Zombie Ritual

3. Denial of Life

4. Sacrificial

5. Mutilation

6. Regurgitated Guts

7. Baptized in Blood

8. Torn To Pieces

9. Evil Dead

10. Scream Bloody Gore

11. Beyond the Unholy Grave

12. Land Of No Return

Disc 2

13 Torn To Pieces (Original Florida Session)

14. Legion Of Doom (Original Florida Session)

15. Scream Bloody Gore (Original Florida Session)

16. Sacrificial (Original Florida Session)

17. Mutilation (Original Florida Session)

18. Land of No Return (Original Florida Session)

19. Baptized in Blood (Original Florida Session)

20. Regurgitated Guts (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

21. Sacrificial (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

22. Sacrificial - Take 2 (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

23. Torn To Pieces (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

24. Do You Love Me? V1 (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

25. Infernal Death (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

26. Zombie Ritual (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

27. Beyond The Unholy Grave (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

28. Do You Love Me? V2 (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

29. Denial Of Life (Rehearsals 08-20-1986)

Disc 3

30. (Part Of) Scream Bloody Gore (Rehearsals 5/28/86)

31. Legion of Doom (5/28/86)

32. Beyond The Unholy Grave (5/28/86)

33. Scream Bloody Gore (5/28/86)

34. Torn To Pieces (5/28/86)

35. Mutilation (5/26/86)

36. Torn To Pieces (5/26/86)

37. Zombie Ritual (5/26/86)

38. Land Of No Return (5/26/86)

39. (Part of) Evil Dead (5/26/86)

40. Baptized In Blood (5/26/86)

41. Infernal Death (5/26/86)

42. Denial of Life (5/26/86)

43. Death Metal (5/26/86)

