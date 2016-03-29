Hear Guns N' Roses Play AC/DC's "Whole Lotta Rosie" in 1987

(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

So, the rumor that Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose will soon be fronting AC/DC was all but confirmed yesterday when TMZ posted a photo of Rose leaving an Atlanta rehearsal space with AC/DC's Angus Young, Cliff Williams and Chris Slade.

And while the news is interesting, it won't be the first time Rose has performed AC/DC material in front of an audience. GNR played "Whole Lotta Rosie" in the Eighties. In fact, below, you can hear them playing the tune June 28, 1987, in London.

Rose is a very busy fellow these days. Guns N' Roses' comeback tour—which will feature Slash and Duff McKagan—kicks off April 8. As always, stay tuned for more details!