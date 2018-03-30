Hear Gus G's New Song, "Mr. Manson"

Gus G has premiered a new song, "Mr. Manson." You can check out its lyric video above.

The new song is taken from Fearless, the Firewind guitarist's first album since leaving Ozzy Osbourne's band in 2017 (he was replaced by Zakk Wylde) and the follow-up to 2015's Brand New Revolution. The album was recorded with vocalist/bassist Dennis Ward (Pink Cream 69/Unisonic) and drummer Will Hunt (Evanescence, Black Label Society).

“Dennis and I have collaborated very closely for a number years, he produced the current Firewind album Immortals, among other things," Gus G said in a press release. "We’re on the same musical wavelength and simply continued our cooperation after the Firewind production, I sent him demos of and ideas for my new songs and once we had enough material and started to think about vocalists, Dennis suggested recording the album as a trio."

"A lot of people don’t realise that Dennis is not only a brilliant songwriter, bassist and producer, but also an excellent singer," he continued. "I immediately liked his suggestion because this would be very different from everything else I’ve done before.”

Fearless is set for an April 20 release via AFM Records. You can preorder it here.

