Hear "Immigrant Song," from Led Zeppelin's Upcoming 'How the West Was Won' Reissue

Led Zeppelin have released "Immigrant Song," the first excerpt from the upcoming super deluxe box set edition of their 2003 live album, How the West Was Won. You can listen to it above.

The super deluxe box set edition of How the West Was Won was remastered under the supervision of Jimmy Page, and features three CDs, four LPs, a DVD with 5.1 Surround audio, a digital download card, a book filled with rare and previously unpublished photos of the band and a high-quality print of the original album cover.

The album was recorded during the band's performances at the Forum in Los Angeles and the Long Beach Arena on June 25 and 27, 1972. The performances were edited together to give How the West Was Won the feel of a single, continuous live performance.

The How the West Was Won box set will be released March 23 via Atlantic/Swan Song. You can preorder it here.