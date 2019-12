(Image credit: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)

Former Guns N’ Roses guitarist Izzy Stradlin just released his cover of the JJ.Cale song “Call Me the Breeze.” The song first appeared on Cale’s 1972 album, Naturally, but was made famous when Lynyrd Skynyrd covered it on their 1974 album, Second Helping.

Stradlin’s version features guest appearances by vocalist Lauren Barth and guitarst Jesse Aycock. The track was recorded this past summer at Brotheryn Studios in Ojai, California and at Fellowship Hall Sound in Little Rock, Arkansas.