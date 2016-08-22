Hear Korn’s New Single, “Insane,” from Upcoming Album

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Korn have released a new single, “Insane,” from their upcoming album, The Serenity of Suffering.

The album is the follow-up to 2013's The Paradigm Shift and will be released October 21. It’s Korn’s second album since the return of guitarist Brian “Head” Welch. The band is on a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie and will head off on another co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin in September.

The Serenity of Suffering Track Listing: