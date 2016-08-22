Hear Korn’s New Single, “Insane,” from Upcoming Album

Korn have released a new single, “Insane,” from their upcoming album, The Serenity of Suffering.
The album is the follow-up to 2013's The Paradigm Shift and will be released October 21. It’s Korn’s second album since the return of guitarist Brian “Head” Welch. The band is on a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie and will head off on another co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin in September.
The Serenity of Suffering Track Listing:
- 01 Insane
- 02 Rotting in Vain
- 03 Black Is the Soul
- 04 The Hating
- 05 A Different World (feat. Corey Taylor)
- 06 Take Me
- 07 Everything Falls Apart
- 08 Die Yet Another Night
- 09 When You’re Not There
- 10 Next in Line
- 11 Please Come For Me