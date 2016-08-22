Trending

Hear Korn’s New Single, “Insane,” from Upcoming Album

(Image credit: Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Korn have released a new single, “Insane,” from their upcoming album, The Serenity of Suffering.

The album is the follow-up to 2013's The Paradigm Shift and will be released October 21. It’s Korn’s second album since the return of guitarist Brian “Head” Welch. The band is on a co-headlining tour with Rob Zombie and will head off on another co-headlining tour with Breaking Benjamin in September.

The Serenity of Suffering Track Listing:

  • 01 Insane
  • 02 Rotting in Vain
  • 03 Black Is the Soul
  • 04 The Hating
  • 05 A Different World (feat. Corey Taylor)
  • 06 Take Me
  • 07 Everything Falls Apart
  • 08 Die Yet Another Night
  • 09 When You’re Not There
  • 10 Next in Line
  • 11 Please Come For Me