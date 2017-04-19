Hear Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie's New Song, "In My World"

(Image credit: buckinghammcvie.com)

On April 11, Fleetwood Mac's Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie announced they'd be coming out with Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, their first album as a duo, on June 9.

You can get your first taste of the new disc, a song called "In My World," below.

To put it simply, Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie is basically a Fleetwood Mac album minus Stevie Nicks. It was recorded at The Village Studios in Los Angeles, where Fleetwood Mac recorded a slew of classic albums, including Tusk, and it features Fleetwood Mac founding members Mick Fleetwood on drums and John McVie on bass.

Meanwhile, Nicks has been out on her 24 Karat Gold World Tour with the Pretenders.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," Buckingham said about the project. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"

"We've always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we've done between us," McVie added.

