Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie Announce New Album and US Tour

(Image credit: buckinghammcvie.com)

Lindsey Buckingham and Christine McVie, longtime members of Fleetwood Mac, have teamed up to record their first-ever album as a duo.

The album, titled Lindsey Buckingham/Christine McVie, will be released June 9 by Atlantic Records, followed by a run of U.S. shows. The first single, "In My World," will be available this Friday, April 14. The U.S. tour will begin June 21.

The collaboration began three years ago, when McVie rejoined Fleetwood Mac for the group's On with the Show tour. The pair went in to record new material prior to rehearsals for the tour, and their creative chemistry was reignited.

"We were exploring a creative process, and the identity of the project took on a life organically," Buckingham said. "The body of work felt like it was meant to be a duet album. We acknowledged that to each other on many occasions, and said to ourselves, 'What took us so long?!'"

"We've always written well together, Lindsey and I, and this has just spiraled into something really amazing that we've done between us," McVie added.

Sessions for the album took place at The Village Studios in Los Angeles, where Fleetwood Mac recorded several classic albums, including Tusk. Buckingham and McVie were joined in the studio by bandmates Mick Fleetwood and John McVie.

For more information—including current tour dates—visit buckinghammcvie.com.