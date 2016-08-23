Hear Metallica’s “Moth into Flame” Snippet in New ‘Hardwired...to Self-Destruct’ Trailer

(Image credit: Metallica/Getty Images)

Metallica’s teaser for their new album contains a snippet of an as-yet-unreleased song.

Titled “Moth into Flame,” the tune can be heard at the 2:08 mark in the trailer for Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct, below.

The song begins with a driving riff as James Hetfield sings “Blacked out, pop queen, amphetamine. / The screams crashed in the silence.”

Metallica have already released the album’s lead song, “Hardwired” along with a making-of clip, included below, that shows the group building the tune up from a riff to a finished track. Hardwired ... to Self-Destruct comes out November 18.