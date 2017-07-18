Hear Nine Inch Nails' New Song, "This Isn't the Place"

(Image credit: Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Last week, Nine Inch Nails announced a new EP, entitled ADD VIOLENCE.

With their announcement came the release of "Less Than," an ADD VIOLENCE track that, with its warped New Wave synths and hard-driving chorus, brings the band's heyday to mind.

Now, the group has unveiled a second track from the EP, which is set to drop this Friday. The nightmarish, dirge-like "This Isn't The Place" is as confrontational and twisted as "Less Than" is accessible and straightforward. You can give it a listen below.