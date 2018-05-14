Hear Slash's New Instrumental Piece for 'MX vs. ATV All Out,' "Vanishing Point"

Slash and Nicholas O'Toole have teamed up to compose the theme song for the off-road racing video game, MX vs. ATV All Out. You can hear it, and watch the game's trailer, above.

“Rainbow Studios and THQ Nordic set out to give a new shape to the MX vs ATV experience with All Out—aligning ourselves with the very best musicians for the soundtrack was as important as nailing the gameplay physics on the whips,” Chris Gilbert, the CEO of Rainbow Studios, said of the song in a press release. “We’re thrilled to have someone of Slash’s immense talent as a partner on MX vs ATV All Out, combining off-road racing, video games and awesome music.”

Back in March, Slash announced that he had re-teamed with Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators to record a third album. The group's as-yet-untitled album is set to be released this fall, when the group is also planning to embark on a North American tour.

Slash is also joining Guns N' Roses for yet another leg of their Not in This Lifetime tour this summer. The band's schedule takes the band across Europe, and includes a headlining slot at the Download Festival. You can check out their full itinerary below.

Guns N' Roses Summer 2018 Tour Dates

6/03 - Berlin, Germany - Olympiastadion

6/06 - Odense, Denmark - Dyreskuepladsen

6/09 - Donnington, UK - Download Festival

6/12 - Gelsenkirchen, Germany - Veltins Arena

6/15 - Firenze, Italy - Firenze Rocks

6/18 - Paris, France - Download Festival

6/21 - Dessel, Belgium - Graspop Metal Meeting

6/24 - Mannheim, Germany - Maimarktgelände

6/26 - Bordeaux, France - Matmut Stadium

6/29 - Madrid, Spain - Download Festival

7/01 - Barcelona, Spain - Estadio Olympico

7/04 - Nijmegen, Netherlands - Goffertpark

7/07 - Leipzig, Germany - Festwiese

7/09 - Chorzow, Poland - Stadion Slaski

7/13 - Moscow, Russia - Otkritie Arena

7/16 - Tallinn, Estonia - Tallinn Song Festival Ground

7/19 - Oslo, Norway - Valle Hovin

7/21 - Gothenburg, Sweden - Ullevi Stadium