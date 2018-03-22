Slash, Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators Announce Their Return

Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & the Conspirators have announced their return. The group will release their as-yet-untitled third album this fall and embark on a North American tour around that time.

The group—Slash (guitar), Myles Kennedy (vocals), Brent Fitz (drums), Todd Kerns (bass, vocals) and Frank Sidoris (guitar, vocals)—is in the studio with producer Michael “Elvis” Baskette (Alter Bridge, Iggy Pop, Incubus).

“I'm excited about the new stuff we put together for this next record; it's got some cool songs and it's got a great live feel,” Slash said in a press release. "I've been working with Myles, Brent and Todd for about eight years now. It's been an amazing ride so far; as a band we continue to get better, which is great. With the addition of Frank since the World On Fire tour, I feel we have hit a great, creative stride, which I definitely think shows on this next record.

“Guns N’ Roses will be headlining European festivals this summer," he added. "It’s going to be a 110 performance performance and a huge blast. I love doing European fests, and this is the first time we’ve done any proper festivals over there on the Not in this Lifetime tour. It’s indescribable to explain these shows. I’m looking over and seeing Axl, Duff and Dizzy, whom I’ve known forever, but it also feels like an entirely new experience with Richard, Frank and Melissa. It’s like being in a new band, except there’s a chemistry that is established from days of old, so it’s a natural thing that’s always been there.”

Be sure to follow Slash on Facebook for more updates on the group's progress.