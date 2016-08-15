Hear Worshipper's New Single "Darkness"

Boston-based heavy rockers Worshipper are readying their debut full-length album, Shadow Hymns, for release on August 26 via Tee Pee Records. Below, we're pleased to offer up an early listen of that record's first single "Darkness."

" 'Darkness' was the first song that we wrote as a band, but it almost got scrapped when we couldn't find the right groove to compliment the big Sabbathy chorus riff that Bob (Maloney, Worshipper bassist) wrote," says guitarist John Brookhouse. "Once we figured out where to go with it, all the pieces fell into place and the song became an epic journey that is always fun to play live. You have your 'self-destruct fuzz solo' at the top and a nice little guitarmony before the final chorus. It's our love song to the 70s."

Boston-based metal band WORSHIPPER has signed to NYC's Tee Pee Records, the independent record label known for releasing landmark albums from acts such as Graveyard, Earthless and Sleep. WORSHIPPER will release its full-length debut, Shadow Hymns, on August 26. Recorded at Q Division, Mad Oak, and Converse Rubber Tracks Studios with producers Benny Grotto (Aerosmith, Orange Goblin) and David Minehan (The Replacements), the LP showcases the group's melodically thunderous sound that The Obelisk says "balances classic metal riffs and doom tendencies with soaring-style clean vocals and fast-moving grooves, as much Candlemass as High on Fire".

Boasting a sound described as "darkly epic", which has called for comparison to luminary artists such as Scorpions, UFO and Judas Priest,WORSHIPPER has earned consistent accolades since its formation, being named the "Metal Artist of the Year" at the 2015 Boston Music Awards and being chosen over 23 other participating bands as champions of the 2016 "Rock and Roll Rumble", a competition hailed as "The World Series of Boston Rock" that has taken place annually since 1979 (read more via Vanyaland here). Through its unique mix of contemporary and classic influences, WORSHIPPER prove that the horn-throwing soul of melodic heavy music's past still burns brightly.

"'Shadow Hymns' is a document of four guys melding four unique artistic and sonic imaginations into one vision," comments guitarist Alejandro Necochea. "The sound is loud and familiar. We favor classic guitars played through classic amps, with melodies and heroics; not unlike the records we grew up on. This is exactly the record we wanted to make and we are beyond thrilled that people will finally get to hear it."