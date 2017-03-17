Heart's Nancy Wilson to Debut New Side Project at 5th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit

(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Richie Kotzen has joined the ever-growing lineup for the 5th Annual Rock Against MS Benefit Concert and Award Show, which is set to take place March 25 at the historic Los Angeles Theatre.

The show, which is hosted by comedians Bill Burr (Breaking Bad, Date Night) and Craig Gass (Sex and the City, The Howard Stern Show), aims to raise awareness and educate the public about multiple sclerosis while raising money build the first of many MS resource centers across the nation.

Here are the facts:

HEADLINER: Nancy Wilson of Heart, who will debut her new side project, Roadcase Royale, featuring Liv Warfield formerly of Prince’s New Power Generation. Joining Wilson (guitar) and Warfield (vocals) are guitarist Ryan Waters (musical director for Liv's solo work and Prince protégé) with Heart members Chris Joyner (keys), Dan Rothchild (bass) and Ben Smith (drums).

FEATURED ARTSTS: Richie Kotzen (Winery Dogs), Steven Adler (GNR), Jerry Cantrell (Alice In Chains), Mike Inez (Alice In Chains), Gilby Clarke (GNR), Rudy Sarzo (Ozzy Osbourne, Whitesnake), Jeff Pilson (Foreigner), James Lomenzo (John Fogerty), Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake), Dug Pinnick (Kings-X), Robert Sarzo (Hurricane), Scotti Hill (Skid Row), Phil Buckman (FUEL), Matt Starr (Ace Frehley), Rodger Carter (John 5), Bruce Watson (Foreigner), Joe Rette (Sweet), Anthony “Tiny” Biuso (Cadillac Tramps), Howie Simon (Nelson), Marty O’Brien (Lita Ford), Shawn Duncan (Odin), Michael Bluestein (Foreigner), John Allen (Bagpipe Badass) and more, including Queen Nation.

ADDITIONAL FUN: This evening we are hosting an exhibition in the ballroom, with a live art performance on stage during the music. Joey Feldman, Max Goldsmith and Norton Wisdom will host an art exhibit of paintings and Giclee prints up for sale, with proceeds going to the Rock Against MS Foundation. Norton Wisdom will perform his art live on stage during the music.

VENUE: Los Angeles Theatre, 615 S. Broadway at 6th Avenue, Los Angeles, CA 90014

PRE-SALE TIX: Platinum VIP w/M&G Package $250, Silver $60, Bronze $35. Email to reserve wheelchair seating at info@rockagainstMS.org; day of show, add $10

SHOWTIMES: M&G: 6 p.m., doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m.

BUY ONLINE: Event Detail: ticketfly.com/event/1433377; Purchase: ticketfly.com/purchase/event/1433377?utm_medium=bks

MORE INFORMATION: facebook.com/rockagainstMSfoundation, rockagainstms.org