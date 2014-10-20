Holy Ghost Tent Revival Premiere "Right State of Mind" Music Video —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Right State of Mind," the new music video by Holy Ghost Tent Revival.

The song is the title track from their new album, which was released September 16.

"Making this video was one of those rare and unique experiences," said guitarist/singer Matt Martin. "You felt like you could really let your hair down in this one. You also came away feeling like you'd made something that a lot of other people would really enjoy and be eager to show their friends; I mean, food fights are just classic."

Formed in 2007, Holy Ghost Tent Revival consists of Stephen Murray, Matt Martin, Kevin Williams, Hank Widmer, Charlie Humphrey and Ross Montsinger.

Together, they have spent the last several years in an unceasing effort to hone their sound, which NPR describes as that of a “soul-rock horn band that recalls Sixties and Seventies classic-rock influences such as the Band and the Flying Burrito Brothers, contemporary indie-rock acts like Dr. Dog, and New Orleans brass-band jazz.”

Right State of Mind, was conceived in Philadelphia under the creative wing of Bill Moriarty (Dr. Dog, Man Man, the Sheepdogs) and sees the band putting many of the conventions characteristic of their earlier work to bed in exploration of more soul-rock leanings.

The video, which you can check out below, was shot and edited by Caitlin McCann.

"When it came time to shoot a video for the first single, we knew we wanted to try something that was a little more rugged, visually speaking," said drummer Ross Montsinger. "We really liked the work we had seen of Caitlin's; the style that she had developed with the Districts and Pine Barons seemed like a perfect fit for the song. She had some great ideas, but more importantly, she also knew how to reel in and develop the crazy suggestions that we were making as a band."

For more about the band, visit holyghosttentrevival.com and follow them on Facebook.