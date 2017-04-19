How Do You Create a Viral Guitar Hit? Mika Tyyskä and 'The Guitar Shred Show'

What do you do when there's no single job that encompasses everything you want to do? You create one!

In the new video below, Mika Tyyskä plays his awesome tune "Effortless" and discusses the genesis of his seminal Guitar Shred Show animation, starring Mr. Fastfinger, which was a viral internet guitar hit before YouTube even existed.

In the process, he combined his passions to create a multimedia, multi-disciplinary career path that didn't yet exist.

Keep an eye out for the complete Mika Tyyskä interview!